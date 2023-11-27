Tamil Nadu government likely to relax norms for reburial of the dead over space constraints in cemeteries

November 27, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government is likely to take a decision on relaxing the existing conditions and norms for reburial at existing cemeteries. Local bodies are expected to reduce the time for reburial of the dead from 14 years to one year at burial grounds in urban areas, such as Chennai, to resolve the issue of inadequate space. If this goes through, relatives will be allowed to resize graves (make them smaller) with the remains after one year. This will free up more space at graveyards.

Senior officials of the State government held a meeting on Monday to discuss the issues pertaining to the demand for relaxing the existing conditions for reburial and the issue of inadequate space in urban cemeteries. Councillors in various local bodies of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) have been demanding more space for burial grounds, with better landscaping and architecture, similar to developed countries. Some of the 208 burial grounds in the 426-sq.km Greater Chennai Corporation have also reported that there was no space for burials.

Existing rules do not permit opening of graves that do not have a separate airtight compartment within 14 years after burial. After the period of 14 years, the grave can be excavated and used for reburial. Once the new system is in place, a grave can be excavated in 12 months and used for reburial. According to officials, Kerala has permitted reburial after 12 months. Similarly, Mumbai has also permitted reburial after 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK Councillor J. John said the decision to relax the existing conditions for reburial should not be taken in a hurry without any public consultation with various religious communities.

“The issue of inadequate space may be solved by better design, architecture and allocation of the right parcels of land on the outskirts for a crowded urban area. The burial grounds should focus on having a better design, landscaping, architecture with a multi-level rack system to accommodate thousands of bodies in a small area with space for prayer. The burial ground is a place to pay homage to loved ones based on the beliefs of each religious community. It is a place for prayer and meditation, and the landscape should be designed well,” Mr. John said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.