Tamil Nadu government launches Green Fellowship programme

One candidate will be put in-charge for each district and 2 will be assigned at State level

One candidate will be put in-charge for each district and 2 will be assigned at State level

To actively involve youth in initiatives for climate change adaptation and mitigation activities, the Tamil Nadu government has launched a Green Fellowship programme.

In September 2021, the government had announced in the Assembly that the Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme would be launched in 38 districts. The government has sanctioned ₹6 crore for the programme. An order to this effect was issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department.

The objective of the programme is to engage youth in environmental policy design and implementation. They will monitor and evaluate the outcomes, communicate the impact of policies and deliver better services.

The associate will also help district administrations to implement the plastic ban effectively, encourage use of cloth bags and promote eco-alternatives. They will also conduct quantitative and qualitative research to generate evidence to inform environmental policy making.

Interested candidates can apply online. They will be shortlisted for an interview. Postgraduate degree holders, preferably in life and environmental sciences/MBA with a score of 60%, and degree holders in any discipline with a minimum of two years work experience, who are below the age of 30 (as of May 1, 2022), can apply for the fellowship. Knowledge of Tamil language is mandatory.

There will be a total of 40 green fellows, one per district and two at the State level. It will be a full-time commitment for two years from the date of joining, and the pay will be ₹60,000 with a travel allowance of ₹15,000 per month. They will be provided a laptop and dongle for internet connectivity.