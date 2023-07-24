Tamil Nadu government increases financial assistance for persons with disabilities

July 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities has increased financial assistance, including scholarships, compensation for accidents, and medical expenses, provided through the Tamil Nadu Welfare Board for Persons with Disabilities.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly earlier this year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said ₹2 crore would be additionally allocated to the board to increase financial assistance provided to persons with disabilities and their families. The board had already been allocated ₹329.62 lakh for 2023-24 to provide financial aid.

According to a Government Order issued earlier this month, the assistance for death due to accident or the loss of hand, leg, or sight, will be doubled from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. In the case of a permanent disability, assistance for medical expenses has been increased from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. Similarly, the annual school scholarship assistance given to children of persons with disabilities has been doubled. The education assistance given to them when they pursue college education has also been increased.

“The welfare board, from the time it was reconstituted, was keen on increasing the assistance amounts and requested for an increase in allotment of funds as soon as possible. As a first step, we welcome this move,” said T.M.N. Deepak Nathan, a disability rights activist and member of the Tamil Nadu Welfare Board for Persons with Disabilities.

Data made available by the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities indicates that 10,11,323 persons with disabilities have been registered as members of the welfare board and are provided with this assistance. In 2022-23, financial assistance was given to 1,539 beneficiaries, at a cost of ₹229.8 lakh.

“While we welcome the move to increase the assistance provided, more steps should be taken to reach out to more beneficiaries. There are lakhs of members under the board. Yet, only a little over 1,500 members benefited from this assistance last year,” said S. Nambu Rajan, working president, National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled.

He said only if the number of beneficiaries was increased, would allocation of funds steadily increase in the coming years.