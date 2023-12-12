ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government forms special task force to monitor impact of oil spill on Olive Ridley turtles

December 12, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of an oil spill in Ennore-Manali region, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted a special task force to monitor the effects of the spillage on Olive Ridley turtles as the annual turtle nesting season is set to begin.

The committee, which comprises E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai; Ravi Meena, District Forest Officer, Kancheepuram; Sreevalsan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Kancheepuram; Forest Range Officer, Headquarter(Wildlife); and Students’ Sea Turtle Conservation Network, will perambulate areas affected by the oil spill and report the adverse impacts on turtles and their nesting habitats, as per an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department on December 12.

