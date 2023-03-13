ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association to stage series of protests

March 13, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Their demands, including the implementation of Government Order (G.O.) 293 on granting allowances for doctors, have not been met by the Health Department

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) has announced a series of protests after their demands, including the implementation of Government Order (G.O.) 293 on granting allowances for doctors, were not met by the Health Department.

After holding an urgent meeting of the State executive committee, the association announced that all State-level and district-level office-bearers would hold a hunger strike on March 23 in Chennai. If their demands remained unfulfilled, its members would boycott outpatient (OP) services in all medical college hospitals, headquarters hospitals, taluk hospitals and primary healthcare centres on March 29, a statement issued by TNGDA’s president K. Senthil and general secretary N. Ravishankar said.

If their demands still remained unfulfilled after the OP boycott, doctors of all government institutions would go on mass casual leave on April 5.

The association said the Health Minister, during talks held on February 27, assured to take action on their demands – on the conduct of maternal death audit as per G.O. 389, issue of revised G.O. 225, to stop forcing doctors to achieve targets for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and implementing G.O. 293, which was issued 21 months ago. The Minister had assured that the individual preferences of doctors on G.O. 293 would be obtained, and it would be implemented for whoever wished to take it.

However, TNGDA said till now, there was no order or action taken by the government on their demands following which they had decided to launch agitations.

