Tamil Nadu government announces IAS postings and transfers

CHENNAI

25 June 2021 23:21 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has announced postings for various IAS officers on Friday, on completion of their second phase of training.

C.A. Rishab, Assistant Collector (training), Kanniyakumari, is posted as Assistant Collector, Udhagamandalam. While Amit Kumar has been posted as Assistant Collector, Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore. Veer Pratap Singh is now Assistant Collector, Mettur, in Salem.

Also, V. Deepana Visveswari has been posted as Assistant Collector, Coonoor, the Nilgiris and as Chitra Vijayan, Assistant Collector, Dharmapuri. M.P. Amith is Assistant Collector, Tindivanam, Villupuram.

While P. Alarmelmangai has been posted as Assistant Collector, Tirupattur, Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao has been posted as Sub-Collector, Pollachi, Coimbatore, and Birathiviraj is posted as Assistant Collector, Sivakasi, in Virudhunagar district.

Meanwhile, three IAS officers have been transferred as well. Anand Mohan has been transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Dharapuram. While Monika Rana has been posted as Sub-Collector, Periyakulam, V. Sivakrishnamurthy has been posted as Sub-Collector, Tirunelveli.