Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation extends deadline for bill payments

CHENNAI

10 May 2021 23:42 IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has extended the electricity bill payment for low-tension consumers, whose payment cycle falls during the lockdown period, from May 10 to 24, till May 31.

In a press release, the Tangedco has advised the low-tension consumers to avoid visiting payment counters and instead use the online options to pay their electricity bills.

During the lockdown, with meter assessment not to be carried out, the Tangedco has advised the old low-tension consumers whose 60-day assessment cycle falls in the lockdown period need to pay May last year’s bill.

For new consumers, Tangedco has allowed the March month bill to be paid. The electricity bill for May for the above customers would be adjusted in the next assessment cycle to be carried out in July.