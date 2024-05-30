GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu forms 20 village committees to strengthen protection of mangrove ecosystem

As per IUCN, the threats to mangroves are evolving rapidly

Published - May 30, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Chennai

Geetha Srimathi
Muthupet suffered a lot of damage in the Gaja Cyclone, says an expert. File

The International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) has listed mangroves in coastal regions spanning Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka and Maldives as ‘critically endangered’ in its first global assessment of mangrove ecosystems. 

To protect mangrove cover, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has constituted 20 village mangrove committees, an official said.

Of the 36 geographical areas spanning tropical, sub-tropical and some warm temperate coasts across the world, only South India, Sri Lanka & Maldives, besides warm temperate northwestern Atlantic region, have the critically endangered status as per the IUCN study released on May 22. 

In the South India ecoregion, mangroves in Muthupet (Thiruvarur district), Ramanathapuram, and a small part of southern Kerala were considered for the assessment.

Mangrove ecosystems are important for biodiversity conservation, provision of essential goods and services to local communities, and reducing the impact of climate change. 

As per IUCN, the threats to mangroves are evolving rapidly. “In the past we saw degradation from wood exploitation, deforestation for agriculture and shrimp farming, and indirect imports from dam construction altering freshwater and sediment fluxes. Today, mangroves face additional challenges due to climate change, including sea-level rise and an increased frequency and severity of cyclonic storms,” it says.

In Tamil Nadu, according to the Indian State of Forest Report, the extent of mangroves have doubled from 23 sq.km. from 2001 to 45 sq.km. in 2021.

‘Mangroves in Tamil Nadu not too critical’

R. Ramasubramaniam, senior coastal system research fellow at M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and one of the authors of the IUCN study for South India, Sri Lanka and Maldives ecosystem, explained that mangrove degradation is not as serious in Tamil Nadu as it is in the neighbouring islands. “Muthupet suffered a lot of damage in the Gaja Cyclone,” he said.

As per the Forest Department, mangrove restoration has been completed in about 25 sq.km. in Nagapattinam, Thiruvaur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvallur, and Villupuram districts. Further, another 15 sq.km. of mangroves are proposed to be restored in these districts under the World Bank funded Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission.

An official said in addition to ensuring scientific management of mangroves to facilitate adequate influx of freshwater within the mangrove plantations, the State government was also recognising the role of local communities in protection of mangroves. 

For this, 20 village mangrove committees had been constituted so that locals could take ownership of mangrove ecosystems and benefit from it through fisheries, non-wood products and livelihood protection against storm surges, officials said. 

