Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services trains volunteers to assist in rescue operations during northeast monsoon

New skills: The volunteers were taught about the functioning of the Fire and Rescue Services, basic knots and lines. and rescue tactics using various equipment.

CHENNAI

05 October 2020 01:03 IST

The preliminary session was attended by 50 people from different walks of life

It is not just the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel who will rush to help during emergencies during the northeast monsoon this season.

A 21-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, a short film cameraman, a hospital employee, and 46 other people from different walks of life are among those who have volunteered to assist the TNFRS in rescue operations.

The TNFRS recently started preliminary training for the 50 volunteers. They were taught about the functioning of the Fire and Rescue Services, basic knots and lines, rescue tactics using various equipment, the operation of different TNFRS equipment and snake rescue.

Advertising

Advertising

Lending a hand

The only woman volunteer was Vedhapriya Ganesan, 21. A pet stylist, she was formerly a project assistant with the Central Zoo Authority of India. “I always wanted to be in the uniformed services and was inspired by C. Sylendra Babu, Director, TNFRS. Hence, I volunteer with the Fire Services whenever they are in need,” she said.

Another volunteer is B. Narayanan, a 67-year-old security guard at a private hospital at Villivakkam.

“I always wanted to help people during emergencies. But youngsters always leave me behind, thinking I am old. Hence this time, I attended the training. It was a really good experience,” Mr. Narayanan said.

Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director, Northern Region, TNFRS, said: “It turned out to be a refresher course for the few who were already associated with us. But for the others, it was a new experience.” Ms. Ravichandran said during the northeast monsoon, the volunteers could assist the fire service department in a few rescue calls.

“There will be tree falls, animal rescues, wall collapses among other calls that flood our control room. These volunteers can assist us in handling such emergencies,” she said.