Tamil Nadu faces shortage of HIV test kits

July 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

There is a shortage of HIV testing kits in many parts of Tamil Nadu. Lack of supply from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), which directed State AIDS Control Societies to make local procurements for a period of three to six months, has hit the availability of the kits in a number of government health facilities across the State.

Enquiries with government doctors, networks of people living with HIV/AIDS, health officials and Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) revealed the kits were scarce in a number of districts.

NACO, in a letter dated June 22, said the procurement of HIV test kit 1, HIV test kit 2, HIV test kit 3 and Whole Blood Finger Prick test kit (HIV test kit 4) was under the procurement process, and delivery was likely to take some more time. To ensure smooth functioning of the programme, State AIDS Control Societies were authorised to make local procurement of HIV test kit 1 for three months (September - November 2023) and HIV test kit 2, HIV test kit 3, WBFPT for six months (June to November).

Official sources said test kits 2 and 3 were confirmatory tests, while WBFPT was used for screening, and mostly required for screening of antenatal women. “HIV kits are usually supplied by NACO. There is a crisis across the country. Tamil Nadu has granted ₹1 lakh to each district to procure the kits locally,” an official said.

However, official sources also pointed out that in many places, the procurement process was not initiated due to procedural delays and absence of guidelines. “Non-availability of test kits will make identification of cases difficult. The positive status of persons will remain unknown and there will be late identification as well,” an official explained.

Government doctors and officials confirmed that parts of Tiruvarur, Namakkal, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts faced shortage of kits.

“Limited testing is being done with whatever kits are available. Patients are being selected on the basis of real need. There is no HIV screening but only testing now,” a health officer said.

A government doctor in a medical college hospital said on condition of anonymity, “There is no supply of kits for the past three months and we are managing through local purchases. Only pregnant women and those needing surgery are screened.”

Screening of antenatal women was stopped at times last month owing to the shortage. “Then, instead of screening all unscreened pregnant women coming to the outpatient department, only those who were nearing term were screened. Screening antenatal women will reduce the risk of transmission to baby as, if found positive, starting Anti Retroviral Therapy will significantly reduce the transmission,” he explained. “We also performed surgeries without screening patients sometimes, thereby increasing the risk of infection for healthcare providers,” he added.

In a southern district, a doctor said there was no supply of HIV rapid test cards. In a hospital in Cuddalore, a doctor said that previously, the buffer stock was for three months, while it was 15 days now.

“Tests are being done in less numbers. Laboratory technicians try to get kits from their colleagues in other government facilities and replace once supply comes,” a doctor in Tiruchi said.

An official of TANSACS said wherever there was a shortage of kits, district programme managers could utilise the money given for purchase. “If the money is fully spent on kits and a utilisation certificate is produced, we will reimburse. We made all the arrangements when supplies from NACO were reduced a month ago. Simultaneously, we are going for e-tender for procurement of kits,” he said.