Tamil Nadu extends last date for online submission of applications to MBBS, BDS

July 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

After receiving nearly 30,000 applications, the Selection Committee has extended the date for online submission of applications for MBBS/BDS courses up to 5 p.m. on July 12 after considering requests from candidates.

In a notification, the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said that as many representations were received from candidates, it was proposed to extend the process for receipt of applications for MBBS/BDS courses for 2023-2024 session.

According to officials, 30,912 applications were received so far this year. Last year, there were 36,206 applications. “The communication from the Directorate General of Health Services on the counselling is expected shortly,” an official said.

