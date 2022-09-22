Tamil Nadu drafts guidelines to prevent e-vehicle fire accidents

Safety norms violations main cause of fire in e-bikes, says guidelines

Following a fire at an e-vehicle showroom in Secunderabad that killed eight people earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) Department has drafted guidelines to prevent such accidents.

According to the draft guidelines, the buyer must follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage and use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made for the device. If a battery overheats, the rider must immediately stop using the vehicle.

E-bike batteries that are charging should never be left unattended. If an e-bike is charging in the garage, a timer should be set for reminding the user to unplug it after charging. And, always it should be unplugged while leaving the house. A normal e-bike battery from a reputable brand should not set itself ablaze when left too long on the charger. However, a malfunctioning battery is a serious fire hazard. Inexpensive lithium-ion batteries also present a serious risk of malfunctioning. Regardless, it is important to never leave any e-bike battery charging overnight or without supervision, the guidelines read.

If the e-bike is going to be stored for an extended period of time (30 days or more), the battery should be kept charged to around 50-70%. The battery should never be stored fully charged or fully drained. Both are hard on the battery and can seriously compromise their safe usage. The battery should be stored in a dry environment and should be protected from direct sunlight. Ideally, the battery should be recharged at room temperature.

When transporting an e-bike it is important to remove the battery from the bike and store it safely. The charging time depends on the battery’s capacity. The standard charger takes about 1.5 hours to 2 hours. A totally dry battery takes 3.5 to 4.5 hours.

General rule is that cold weather reduces battery performance. In winter, it is advisable to wait until the e-bike battery is charged and stored at room temperature. If the e-bike is not used for quite a while, the battery should be stored in an environment that is dry and cool at 30% to 60% of its charge capacity.

A pressure washer is unsuitable for cleaning an e-bike, especially its electronic components. The battery should be wiped with a damp cloth. Strong detergents that might affect the surface should not be used. Always the battery should be removed before cleaning the bike. Its plug connectors should also be cleaned and lightly greased from time to time, the advisory said. The charger should have an integrated battery management system as it will protect the battery from overload when charging.

High-quality lithium-ion batteries are complex and have finely tuned systems. Hence, its repair requires special expertise and elaborate production facilities. A defective battery should necessarily be replaced. If the battery is defective, it should be disposed of with due regard for the safety regulations and in an environmentally sound way.

‘Awareness important’

Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services B.K. Ravi told The Hindu that "Public awareness is of prime importance. All the stakeholders, including distributors, have to be educated properly. May be a punitive section should be added in the Act. The guidelines will be circulated to all stakeholders."

The TNFRS has drafted a new set of guidelines and holds that the main cause of fire in e-bikes are that safety norms are violated in charging of batteries, he said.

The smart electronic battery management system protects lithium-ion batteries from too high temperatures, overloading and deep discharging. However, improper care can result in fires, he added.