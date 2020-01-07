Tamil Nadu draft State child policy released

The draft Tamil Nadu State Child Policy 2020 was released by the T.N. Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. The policy aims to promote holistic development of all children in the State in an inclusive manner. M.P. Nirmala, Chairperson of the Commission, said that feedback was invited on the policy. “We want people to give their feedback on various aspects of the policy as well as raise any concerns they might have,” she said. The draft policy can be accessed on www.tncpcr.tn.gov.in and feedback can be submitted to the commission via email on scpcrtn@gmail.com or at the TN SCPCR office at EVR Periyar salai, Kilpauk before January 20.