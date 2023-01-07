ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu DGP pays surprise visit to Nolambur police station in Chennai

January 07, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu checking the records at Nolambur Police station in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C. Sylendra Babu, on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection at Nolambur police station in Chennai.

The DGP scrutinised records kept at the police station, reviewed the occurrences of criminal incidents in the limits and the status of investigation into criminal cases. He instructed the police personnel to prevent offences and take appropriate steps to avoid road accidents.

He advised the police to be more polite while handling people who come with petitions and to redress their grievances swiftly. The DGP rewarded ₹5,000 cash to station writer Lalitha for maintaining records of the police station.

