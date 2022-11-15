Tamil Nadu DGP issues circular to prevent ragging 

The Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Tuesday issued a circular to all district superintendents and commissioners of police to prevent ragging in educational institutions in the State.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the circular, he directed them to take stringent action against those who indulge in ragging to control the menace in educational institutions. The DGP issued the circular on the heels of the recent incident at a private medical institution. He also instructed the police officers to act quickly on the complaints received via online/ police helpline/ toll free number.
Police should take action on complaints received from parents or guardians in case they were not satisfied with action taken by the educational institution, the DGP said.
ADVERTISEMENT