Tamil Nadu DGP issues circular to prevent ragging 

November 15, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Tuesday issued a circular to all district superintendents and commissioners of police to prevent ragging in educational institutions in the State.

According to the circular, he directed them to take stringent action against those who indulge in ragging to control the menace in educational institutions. The DGP issued the circular on the heels of the recent incident at a private medical institution. He also instructed the police officers to act quickly on the complaints received via online/ police helpline/ toll free number.

Police should take action on complaints received from parents or guardians in case they were not satisfied with action taken by the educational institution, the DGP said.