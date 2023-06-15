Tamil Nadu DGP acts on WhatsApp forward, man arrested for sexually harassing woman walking on a bridge

June 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pallikaranai police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man who sexually harassed a woman walking on the Medavakkam bridge .

The suspect has been identified as Akilandeshwaran, 28, of Tiruchi who recently shifted to the city and has been doing dance performances at marriage functions.

The police said when the woman from Vengaivasal was on a morning stroll on the bridge in Medavakkam, he was on two-wheeler and came close to her as if hitting her. Though she initially ignored him, he repeated his action and tried to molest her.

She released a video on a WhatsApp group about the harassment. This was forwarded to Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and he ordered an investigation. Pallikaranai police arrested him under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and remanded in judicial custody.