Tamil Nadu cooperative banks to get UPI facility soon, says Radhakrishnan

March 23, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Customers of all apex cooperative banks and district central cooperative banks (DCCB) will be able to join the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in about a month, says the official

The Hindu Bureau

Customers of all apex cooperative banks and district central cooperative banks (DCCB) will be able to join the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in about a month. They can make payments using UPI IDs and use mobile applications to transfer/receive cash instantly. Tamil Nadu has 23 DCCBs with 997 branches and these are to get this facility shortly.

J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, said the co-operative set up caters to around 90 lakh customers through its network of banks. “We have just enabled Instant Money Payment System (IMPS) that can be operated via net banking or mobile banking. With this, our customers can add the user details to transfer cash,” he said.

The UPI facility will be created through the National Payments Corporation of India. “We are in the process of uploading documents and details required for this. This is a major step for the cooperative set up, which has not been very tech savvy. Soon, our customers can make payments using their cooperative bank accounts,” he added.

Crop loans disbursed

Meanwhile, the cooperative banks have processed and issued crop loans worth ₹13,029 crore to 16.93 lakh farmers till Tuesday.

In this, Delta farmers alone have taken ₹1,792.51 crore as loans. They number around 2.67 lakh. A total of 2,81,216 new members have been added to cooperative fold and of this 2,30,156 have taken loans worth ₹1,579.37 crore.

