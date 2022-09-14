Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches SIRPI for government school students

Aimed at inculcating discipline and social awareness, nearly 4,500 class VIII students from 100 government-run schools to be offered classes in physical fitness, sports, parade by police officers and experts

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 16:34 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches the ‘Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI)‘ for students in 100 State-run schools at Chennai on September 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the 'Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI)' for students in 100 State-run schools. About 5,000 students in Class VIII are to benefit from the scheme.

Under SIRPI, over 2,700 boys and 2,200 girls (on voluntary basis) from 100 government-run schools in Chennai city would report to nodal officers every Wednesday. Two nodal officers in each of these schools have been appointed in this regard. These students would be offered classes in physical fitness, sports, parade, among others by police officers and experts.

These students would be given a booklet and food would be provided to them during these classes. They are also to be taken on camps to eight tourist spots. SIRPI aims to inculcate in these students discipline and social awareness.

Support our reporting.
Also Read
Chennai police to form NCC-like units in 100 schools

During his speech after launching SIRPI, Mr. Stalin said there was a need to create awareness among students against drugs and alcoholism. The students are to be created awareness about law, help them establish contact with government and non-governmental organisations, he added.

Self-discipline, obedience to parents, obeying traffic rules are among the ideals that are to be inculcated in these students, Mr. Stalin stated. He had announced in the floor of the Assembly that SIRPI would be implemented with an outlay of ₹4.25 crore and 50 students in each of 100 government schools were to benefit, he had said.

Mr. Stalin said lack of attention from family members, lack of family income, lack of support and unemployment were among the reasons for children getting involved in offences. The CM also administered the pledge to volunteers of SIRPI and also handed over appointment orders to nodal officers.

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu were also present.

