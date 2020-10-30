Tamil Nadu CM launches portal

Chennai

30 October 2020 02:14 IST

People can contact the government and express their opinions on various issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a portal http://tamilnadu.mygov.in on Thursday through which people can contact the government and express their opinions on various issues. He also inaugurated a scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Salem district to provide water connection to 1,143 small villages, at a cost of ₹118.46 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated 25 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in 21 districts across the State, set up at a cost of ₹45 crore by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

