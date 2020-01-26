Tamil Nadu CM hands over Anna Medal for Gallantry

Five friends, whose daring act saved a woman from being abducted in December last year in Tiruvallur district, were among those who were awarded the Anna Medal for Gallantry, 2020, on the Republic Day in Chennai. As one of the five friends died after being hit by an autorickshaw in which the accused escaped, his father received the medal.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handed over the medals at the Republic Day celebrations at the Marina beach front in Chennai on Sunday morning. The award carries a cheque of ₹1 lakh, a medal worth ₹5,000 and a certificate.

On December 25 last year, five friends – T. Akesh, I. Fristan Franklin, S. Vinith, D. Charliepan and D. Easter Premkumar heard the cries of a woman from a speeding autorickshaw near Mappedu junction in Tiruvallur district.

After they chased the autorickshaw on their two-wheelers to save the woman, the autorickshaw hit Akesh. Meanwhile, the woman jumped off the vehicle, sustaining injuries. While Akesh succumbed to injuries, Mr. Franklin is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

While Akesh’s father Thiagarajan received the medal, Franklin's mother Ashokakumari received it for her son.

Tamil Nadu government conferred the Anna Medal for Gallantry (General Public) on the five friends, “in recognition of the timely help in saving the woman without caring for their life and their courageous act in catching the culprit.”

The other winners of the Anna Medal for Gallantry (General Public) are: Dhanalakshmi of Kattupakkam, J. Vinodhini of Konimedu, Indiragandhi and Palaniappan. The Anna Medal for Gallantry (Government Servant) went to R. Raja of the Fire and Rescue Services Department in Nagapattinam.

Ms. Indiragandhi and Mr. Palaniappan – a couple from Muthambalpuram in Thanjavur district — while returning to their home in the small hours of August 20 last year, found a thief inside their home. When the thief pushed Mr. Palaniappan and attempted to flee, Ms. Indiragandhi punched the culprit on his face. He was eventually caught by the couple.

Ms. Dhanalakshmi of Kattupakkam in Tiruvallur district was on her way home on July 27, 2019 when a person attempted to snatch her gold chain. Despite being attacked by a knife, she caught hold of his shirt and he was eventually nabbed by the public.

In a similar incident, Ms. Vinodhini of Konimedu in Tiruvallur district too nabbed the shirt of one of the culprits, who attempted to snatch her chain and mobile phone on August 2 last year. The culprits were eventually nabbed.

On September 23, 2018, Mr. Raja, a driver with Fire and Rescue Services Department in Nagapattinam district, received information that a two-and-a-half-year-old child had fallen into a 20-foot-deep borewell. He acted swiftly and saved the girl child.

Communal Harmony Award

The Chief Minister also handed over the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, 2020, to M. Shaj Mohammed of Tiruchi district, who helped ease tension between different communities during a dispute. “Whenever issues arose during festivals, he coordinated with both Hindus and Muslims to sort out the issue peacefully,” the citation read. The award includes a medal, ₹25,000 and a certificate.

The Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, which has been given for 18 years was not given last year. “But, this year, the government has given it,” Mr. Ameer's son Jaleel told reporters later.

The Gandhi Adigal Police Medal went to Inspector S. Chandramohan of Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Tiruppur, Inspector D. Rajasekaran of Central Investigation Unit in Tiruchi Zone, Inspector D. Poongothai of Panruti Police Station in Cuddalore district, Sub-Inspector N. Azhagiri of Central Investigation Unit in Villupuram Zone and Head Constable A. Parthibanathan of Kumbakonam West Police Station in Thanjavur district.

The Gandhi Adigal Police Medal awarded to police personnel for their outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor, carries a medal and lump sum grant of ₹40,000 each.

The Chief Minister also handed over to S. Yuvakumar of Chennimalai in Erode district the Special Award to Farmer who obtained the highest yield in the State under the Rice Intensification Method for Cultivation of Paddy. The award includes a medal and a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.