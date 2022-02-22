Tamil Nadu civic polls: DMK heading for landslide victory in Greater Chennai Corporation

Special Correspondent February 22, 2022 16:53 IST

As of 3 p.m., the party won in 45 of the 57 wards for which results were declared

A DMK Candidate celebrating his victory in the Ambattur zone. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The DMK was heading for a landslide victory in the civic polls for Greater Chennai Corporation. As of 3 p.m., the party had won in 45 of the 57 wards for which results were declared. The AIADMK, however, won only in eight. The CPI and the Congress, allies of the DMK, have won in one and two wards respectively. Two candidates of the Congress, Banupriya and Sangeetha, have won in ward 79 of Ambattur zone and ward 31 of Madhavaram zone respectively. The CPI candidate Renuka has won in ward 42 of Tondiarpet zone. The AIADMK had won in wards 17 in Manali zone, 24 in Madhavaram zone, 84 in Ambattur zone, 157 in Alandur zone, 182 in Perungudi zone and wards 193, 196 and 197 in Sholinganallur zone. An independent candidate Rajan won in ward 23 of Madhavaram zone. The Corporation has 200 wards.



