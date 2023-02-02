Tamil Nadu Circle of Department of Posts expects to add 10% more patronage for its saving schemes

February 02, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu circle of the Department of Posts hopes to increase patronage by 10% for its savings schemes, with the Union Budget for 2023-24 proposing to increase the limit for deposits under two schemes.

The Budget has proposed that the maximum amount of deposit under the senior citizens saving scheme be raised from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. And it proposes to increase the limit for the monthly income scheme for joint savings accounts from ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh and for individual accounts from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh.

The Budget has proposed the Mahila Samman Bachat Patra, a small savings scheme for women, with a higher rate of interest. Women may invest up to ₹2 lakh for a period of two years. B. Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster-General, Tamil Nadu Circle, said the Department had nearly 3 crore accounts across the State under 12 different saving schemes. “We expect the number of depositors to increase by 10% following the Budget announcements. The interest rate for the saving schemes has already been raised this January,” he said.

Senior citizens and retired professionals planning to invest in the senior citizens saving scheme may enjoy the higher interest rate of 8%. Earlier, they had to invest in different schemes because of the ceiling, he said. For instance, a depositor who invests ₹30 lakh in the scheme would now earn an interest of ₹2.4 lakh a year.

“We are yet to get details of the small savings schemes for women. However, the new scheme would provide 0.7% more interest for women than the present two-year postal fixed deposit, which comes with an interest rate of 6.8%,” said Mr. Selvakumar.