Tamil Nadu Circle Dak Adalat

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 18:32 IST

Chief Post Master General to hear the grievances of those using the postal services on August 11 at 11 a.m.

The Department of Posts will conduct a Tamil Nadu circle level “Dak Adalat” at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Anna Salai, on August 11 at 11 a.m. A press release said Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, will hear the grievances of the postal customers. Residents may send their grievances related to postal services to M. Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director (SB and FS), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai 600002 on or before July 31. They can send email to pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in. Grievances related to delay in transmission of mails, speed post articles, money orders, saving banks and counter services would be covered at the meeting.



