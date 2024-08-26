Stalin lays foundation stone for new projects in North Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (August 26, 2024) virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of an Ornamental Fish Trade Centre and various other projects as part of a comprehensive plan for the development of North Chennai. These projects are to be implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The construction of the Ornamental Fish Trade Centre and a community centre and the strengthening of the banks of Retteri and Kolathur lakes are to be undertaken at a total cost of ₹115.58 crore, an official release said. During a function in Sivasakthi Nagar in Chennai, the CM also inaugurated new projects that have been implemented at a total cost of ₹5.22 crore.

The Ornamental Fish Trade Centre, which will be spread over 3.93 acre of land with a built-up area of 1.25 lakh sq.ft., is to be constructed at ₹53.50 crore. It would house over 180 shops with adequate parking facilities. The community centre in Moolakothalam in Royapuram would be built at a cost of ₹14.31 crore.

A modern public laundry, spread over 1.04 acre of land, is to be set up on Conran Smith Road in Purasaiwalkam at a cost of ₹11.43 crore. The unit would have washing machines, spaces for drying garments, and parking facilities. The Puzhal and Kolathurs lakes are set to get a facelift that would ensure various amenities in these public spaces.

The ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam’ (a comprehensive development plan for the development of North Chennai) was rolled out by the Tamil Nadu government to invest about ₹4,000 crore over three years by identifying projects that were crucial for the balanced growth of the region.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; MPs Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, and R. Girirajan; legislators S. Sudharsanam, Thayagam Kavi, A. Vetriazhagan, R. Murthy, J.J. Ebenezer, R.D. Shekar, and Joseph Samuel, and senior officials participated in the event.

