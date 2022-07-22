Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to launch programme for inclusive education

Launch will mark commemoration of 40 years of the NGO Amar Seva Sangam’s service to people with disabilities

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to launch a State-wide programme for inclusive education with Amar Seva Sangam, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for disability management, and the Tamil Nadu State Mission of Education for all Samagra Shiksha, said representatives of the NGO on Friday.

The launch would mark the commemoration of 40 years of Amar Seva Sangam’s service towards progress of people with disabilities.

Maximising enrolment

The programme would be launched through ‘Enabling Inclusion’, a digital rehabilitation platform for children with disabilities. At a press conference in the city, S. Sankara Raman, secretary, Amar Seva Sangam, said, the organisation had developed a technology-leveraged solution that aims at maximising school enrolment of children with disabilities under 18 years. ‘Enabling Inclusion’ has put together various rehabilitation protocols and programme management, enabling parents and community workers to get trained before delivering services to children with disabilities. It would focus on improving children’s functionalities and increase their school enrolment rate.

This platform substantially increases therapy compliances and parent-child engagement for early intervention for developmental delays. It would help screen, assess and conduct therapies for children on a real-time basis at their doorsteps.

Amar Seva Sangam’s founder president S. Ramakrishnan unveiled the logo for ‘Enabling inclusion’. According to him, the State government would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop models for effective implementation of Tamil Nadu State Mission of Education for all Samagra Shiksha, through the digital platform.

Located in Ayikudi village, Tenkasi, the organisation has worked with the State government in implementing the ‘Enabling Inclusion’ programme in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, catering to about 3,000 children aged below six.