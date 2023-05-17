Tamil Nadu cancels aid to man accused of supplying spurious liquor

May 17, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Chennai

The State government has cancelled a financial aid of ₹50,000 to D. Amavasai, who was admitted to hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Chengalpattu district, after it came to light that he was an accused in the case.

Eight persons from Perunkaranai village near Madurantakam taluk died after consuming the spurious liquor. The State government had announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the families of those who died, and ₹50,000 to those undergoing treatment.

The Chengalpattu police arrested Amavasai, who, they alleged, got himself admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital to avoid arrest, and his associate Ravi for supplying the spurious liquor.

Confirming the cancellation of the aid announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, an official said the demand draft had not been given to the accused, and an order had been passed cancelling the aid.