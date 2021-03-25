Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | IT searches politically motivated, says Duraimurugan

Allegations of misuse of central agencies resurface.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Thursday termed the searches conducted by the Income Tax (IT) Department at DMK leader and former minister E.V. Velu’s properties as politically motivated. He said it was highly condemnable that the searches were conducted at the guest house where DMK president M.K. Stalin was staying.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Mr. Duraimurugan said there was nothing for the Income Tax Department to seize at the guest house. “There was only one invaluable asset there. That was our leader, Stalin. He is the Leader of the Opposition today. In two months, he is going to be the next Chief Minister. They [IT department] did not even consider that he was staying there,” Mr. Duraimurugan said.

He claimed the searches were motivated out of the fear that the AIADMK and the BJP were going to lose the Assembly polls. “This is nothing but gross misuse of power. This is not good for democracy, nor for decency,” he said.

Mr. Duraimurugan alleged the BJP government at the Centre was using agencies like the Income Tax department, CBI, Enforcement Directorate to threaten people, and is attempting to ensure there is no opposition in the country. “After this, they will impose their ideas of one nation, one language, one culture…,” he charged.

The DMK leader said party cadres will not be cowed down by the searches and will work with more enthusiasm.

Separately in a statement, TNCC president K. S. Alagiri condemned the searches. “The BJP thinks that by using these Central agencies to stifle the Secular Progressive Alliance, they will reap electoral benefits. This is just a day dream. People know the anti-democratic attitude," he said.