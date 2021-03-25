Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK MLAs will behave as BJP agents, says Stalin

DMK is neither anti-Hindi nor anti-Hindu, he says

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday reiterated his charge that if an AIADMK candidate was elected legislator in the April 6 general election, he/she would behave like a BJP MLA in the House. Therefore, there was a need to defeat the AIADMK and BJP candidates in every constituency, he said at an election campaign in Tiruvannamalai. He charged that AIADMK Theni MP is behaving like a BJP MP having Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on his letter pad.

Canvassing votes for former minister E V Velu (Tiruvannamalai) and other DMK candidates K. Pichandi, M.P. Giri, K.V. Sekaran, Ambethkumar, Saravanan, S.S. Anbazhagan and O. Jothi contesting in Kilpennathur, Chengam, Polur, Vandavasi, Kalasapakkam, Arani and Cheyyar respectively, he said the party had fielded candidates in all eight seats in Tiruvannamalai and urged the cadres to ensure their victory.

“Kalaignar(late DMK leader M Karunanidhi) created Tiruvannamalai district in 1989. Tiruvannamalai is a spiritual place. DMK has made several promises related to Hindu Religious Endowments and Charitable Department – ₹1,000 crore for temple consecration, cable car in hill station temples, renovate temples without affecting its historicity, expand shlokas in Tamils, appointment of qualified priests from all castes, concrete path for Giri Valam,” he pointed out.

“Whenever there is an election, the parties that oppose DMK will say that we are against Hindus. I would like to say that we are not against anyone’s religious belief. My government will respect all religious beliefs. I assure you that. Those who use religion in politics must understand that this is Tamil Nadu- Tamil people have clarity that politics is different and spirituality is different. The BJP will take 100 years to understand this – they have no brains,” he said.

BJP rule for Hindi speaking people

Pointing to the fact that BJP released its candidate list in Hindi, Mr. Stalin said, “Their rule is a rule for Hindi speaking people. They want to impose Hindi and are trying to provide jobs for Hindi speaking youngsters in Tamil Nadu and they are trying to grow through that. [Chief Minister] Palaniswami and the group may become bystanders to this, but DMK and Tamil people won’t stand and watch.”

Mr. Stalin reiterated that they are not against the Hindi language or hate North Indian States. “Please understand that we are not against Hindi, but don’t impose it on us. We don’t hate North Indians, but education and jobs should be reserved for Tamils. Can we go to other States for jobs as huge groups? BJP government in States is reserving jobs for those people in the State. New Education Policy is a 'Kula Kalvi Thittam' (hereditary occupation),” said Mr. Stalin.

The elections should be treated as an ideological war, not just to sit in the throne. “We can save the future of our youngsters. Don't treat this as an election. It is an opportunity to save our ideology. A war to save Tamil Nadu that was built over 50 years. We must win it,” he said.

Mr. Stalin spoke first about E.V. Velu. “Velu has been a minister and is managing the district for the party. He had the goodwill of Kalaignar,” said Mr. Stalin.

Supporting Mr. Sekaran who is contesting against AIADMK’s Agri Krishnamoorthy, Mr. Stalin said that Jayalalithaa had sidelined him for his corrupt activities. “Only after the death of Jayalalithaa, he gained prominence again and has become the ticket in Polur. I am sure that the people would sideline him as much as Jayalalithaa,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also spoke about DMK promises such as monthly salary, reduction in fuel prices, free travel in public buses for women and others.