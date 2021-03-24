Tamil Nadu Assembly election | Special buses for April 6 election

Chennai

24 March 2021 01:15 IST

In view of the Assembly election on April 6, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced special bus services across the State during that week.

Apart from regular services, special buses have been announced between April 1 and 7 from places such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Bengaluru to destinations across the State.

Travellers can use www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC app to know more.

