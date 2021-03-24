ChennaiChennai 24 March 2021 01:15 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly election | Special buses for April 6 election
In view of the Assembly election on April 6, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced special bus services across the State during that week.
Apart from regular services, special buses have been announced between April 1 and 7 from places such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Bengaluru to destinations across the State.
Travellers can use www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC app to know more.
