Tamil Nadu Archives launches reprinted gazetteers, manuals

Fourteen volumes of reprinted district gazetteers and historical research were on Monday, May 27, 2024 released by the Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research (TNAHR).

Releasing the volumes, Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, complimented the State Archives for the wonderful work that was being carried out for many decades.

The archives, which have records from when Madras was founded by Francis Day, are very unique in India in the sense that they have been recording the events of the Madras Presidency, the British presence and the establishment of the Raj here. “We have had so many infrastructural inputs and social reforms from the times of the Raj. There are materials from 17th century. I hope more readers archivists and more historians will use the archives,” she added.

Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, who received the copies, said that information was key. Information is also crucially important to make better decisions at the local, national and international levels. One could see why decisions were made in the past.

In his presidential address, R. Nantha Gopal, Commissioner, TNAHR, said that district manuals and gazetteers were a British legacy and were prepared by District Collectors of the British India government. The crown jewel among these is the Madurai Country Manual, written by J. H. Nelson in 1868. Manuals and gazetteers are considered the primary source for writing political, social, economical, religious, cultural and demographic history of the respective districts, he added.

P. Vijayaraja, Assistant Commissioner, TNAHR, A.Vennila, Assistant Editor, TNAHR and A. Tamilselvan, Editor, TNAHR,were present on the occasion.