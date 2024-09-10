Tamil Nadu already implements aspects of NEP through its own policies, says Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday reiterated that the State’s objections related to specific elements in the National Education Policy-2020 such as the three-language formula and curriculum changes.

Responding to each of the questions posed by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on social media platform X, Mr. Mahesh said, “Tamil Nadu has already been implementing aspects of the National Education Policy-2020 through its own initiatives. Linking the release of Samagra Shiksha funds to compliance with the NEP infringes upon the State’s constitutional autonomy in education.”

Mr. Pradhan had previously rejected Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s claim that the best-performing States were being denied funds by the Union government under Samagra Shiksha for refusing to implement the NEP 2020. He had posed four questions to the Tamil Nadu government regarding the policy.

Stating that Tamil Nadu had always been committed to preserving its linguistic heritage through the two-language policy, he said, “Tamil Nadu has always prioritised inclusive learning with Tamil as a cornerstone, while empowering students with the knowledge of English.”

On the question for conducting exams in Indian languages, he said Mr. Stalin had consistently requested the Union government to hold competitive exams in Tamil to ensure a level playing field in recruitment.

“Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of publishing educational materials in Tamil, translating even technical subjects like engineering and medicine,” Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said. He urged the Union government to release the pending funds under Samagra Shiksha without conditions tied to the NEP.

