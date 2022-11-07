Tamil Nadu active caseload falls below 1,000

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s active COVID-19 caseload dropped below 1,000 on Monday. Currently, 973 people are undergoing treatment for the infection.

Another 109 people tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 35,92,919. Of the 38 districts, 12 had no new case of COVID-19. There were 27 cases in Chennai, 11 in Kanniyakumari and 10 in Chengalpattu. A total of 191 people were discharged after treatment in the State.

Of the 973 active cases, Chennai accounted for 227, followed by Chengalpattu (68), Coimbatore (64) and Kanniyakumari (63). As many as 8,140 samples were tested in the State on Monday.