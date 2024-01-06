Tamil language binds people of all religions, says Sekarbabu

January 06, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil language binds people of all religions. Tamils do not differentiate based on religion but stand united in times of need, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th World Tamil Heritage Conference jointly organised by World Tamil Chamber of Commerce (WTCC), Global Organisation of Tamil Origin (GOTO) and Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU), Mr. Sekarbabu said the Cyclone Michaung exemplified this unity.

Tamils from all over the world came to the help those in distress in the State, he said.

At the event, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said that Tamil will thrive despite challenges as it has a rich treasure trove of knowledge. He said expert opinion showed that both Tamil and Sanskrit existed almost at the same period and the Upanishads, Epics and Vedas came to be in Sanskrit. “However, at present, only a few hundreds speak the language (Sanskrit), while Tamil has weathered many a storm and will continue to exist,” he said.

Awards were presented to several persons who had contributed to the growth of Tamil.

TNOU Vice-Chancellor S. Arumugam said the university, which has a strength of 55,000 students, plans to start new courses. Discussions would be held with MSME entrepreneurs in this regard, he said.

WTCC president J. Selvakumar said they had 60 branches all over the world, which interacted with at least 30,000 people.

The organisation aims to encourage Tamils to wear traditional clothing, read and write in Tamil and understand the Tamil traditions and culture, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT University G. V. Selvam spoke at the event.

