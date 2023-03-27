Tamil Isai Vizha gets under way at govt. music college

March 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Government Music College’s Tamil Isai Vizha and annual day celebration got under way here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University S. Sowmya, who inaugurated the events and addressed the students, said they should utilise the opportunity to listen to leading artistes. She said the students were lucky to learn music at such a great institution.

College principal (in-charge) B. Sairam was present.

The concerts by professional musicians will be held till March 31, said a press release here.