Chennai

Tamil Isai Sangam honours musicians

Musicians A. Kanniyakumari and A. Balasubramaniya Odhuvar receiving their awards on Saturday.

Violin maestro A. Kanniyakumari was conferred the title ‘Isai Peraringnar’ and musician A. Balasubramaniya Odhuvar the ‘Pann Isai Peraringar’ award at the annual Tamil Isai Festival organised by Tamil Isai Sangam here on Saturday.

K. Vaidyanathan, editor of Dinamani, said children should be made to learn Carnatic music and Tamil in schools.

“They must be taught Carnatic music, not to make them perform on stage but to relieve them of their stress and to kindle interest in music.”

Families of musicians M.S. Viswanathan and Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan were honoured at the event.

President of Tamil Isai Sangam P. R. Gokulakrishnan and honorary secretary of the Sangam A.C. Muthiah were present on the occasion.

