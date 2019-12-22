Tamil Isai Sangam honours musicians

Violin maestro A. Kanniyakumari was conferred the title ‘Isai Peraringnar’ and musician A. Balasubramaniya Odhuvar the ‘Pann Isai Peraringar’ award at the annual Tamil Isai Festival organised by Tamil Isai Sangam here on Saturday.
K. Vaidyanathan, editor of Dinamani, said children should be made to learn Carnatic music and Tamil in schools.
“They must be taught Carnatic music, not to make them perform on stage but to relieve them of their stress and to kindle interest in music.”
Families of musicians M.S. Viswanathan and Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan were honoured at the event.
President of Tamil Isai Sangam P. R. Gokulakrishnan and honorary secretary of the Sangam A.C. Muthiah were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.