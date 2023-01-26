ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil is our culture and pride, says Kanimozhi

January 26, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

DMK M.P. Kanimozhi presided over the event, and spoke about how the speciality of Tamil was that it was the only language to have both antiquity and continuity, and that it continued to be spoken and patronized.

The Hindu Bureau

DMK M.P. Kanimozhi

The Chennai South West DMK Students Wing paid tributes to Mozhippor Thyagigal (Language martyrs) in an event organised on Wednesday evening, in the city. 

“Our language has been protected and passed on from generation to generation. It is the treasure of our culture, our history, ancestry and our pride,” she said.

