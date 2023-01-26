HamberMenu
Tamil is our culture and pride, says Kanimozhi

January 26, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
DMK M.P. Kanimozhi

DMK M.P. Kanimozhi

The Chennai South West DMK Students Wing paid tributes to Mozhippor Thyagigal (Language martyrs) in an event organised on Wednesday evening, in the city. 

DMK M.P. Kanimozhi presided over the event, and spoke about how the speciality of Tamil was that it was the only language to have both antiquity and continuity, and that it continued to be spoken and patronized.

“Our language has been protected and passed on from generation to generation. It is the treasure of our culture, our history, ancestry and our pride,” she said.

