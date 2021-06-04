Tamil in CoWIN portal in two days

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 23:03 IST

Tamil would be included as one of the languages in the CoWIN portal for registration for COVID-19 vaccines, Union government officials informed the Tamil Nadu government on Friday.

On the advice of the Chief Minister, the Health Secretary requested the officials in the Union government to include Tamil as one of the languages in the portal, an official release said.

It was informed that Indian languages were being included in phases and Tamil would be included within two days, it said.

