Tamil department teachers come to the aid of their students

At a time when the government issued a circular calling upon educational institutions not to insist on payment of fees from students, the Tamil department of S.T. Hindu College, Nagercoil, is crediting money in the bank accounts of the parents of its 26 poor students and setting an example.

“Instead of reaching out to unknown outsiders, we decided to help our students who have borne the brunt of the lockdown. We have credited ₹3,000 each in the accounts of 26 students of our department since we know about the difficulties faced by their families during the lockdown,” said T.V. Jagatheesan, Head of the Tamil department.

He said most of the students in the Tamil department were students who had studied in Tamil medium government schools and came from poor families with lower socio economic backgrounds.

“ The students themselves selected 26 deserving candidates from amongst them,” he said.

There are 15 teachers in the department and they immediately came forward to make a contribution and the money was credited to the accounts of the students’ parents, he added.