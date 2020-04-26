Chennai

Tamil department teachers come to the aid of their students

Parents of 26 students were given ₹3,000 each, from the contribution of 15 teachers of S.T. Hindu College, Nagercoil.

At a time when the government issued a circular calling upon educational institutions not to insist on payment of fees from students, the Tamil department of S.T. Hindu College, Nagercoil, is crediting money in the bank accounts of the parents of its 26 poor students and setting an example.

“Instead of reaching out to unknown outsiders, we decided to help our students who have borne the brunt of the lockdown. We have credited ₹3,000 each in the accounts of 26 students of our department since we know about the difficulties faced by their families during the lockdown,” said T.V. Jagatheesan, Head of the Tamil department.

He said most of the students in the Tamil department were students who had studied in Tamil medium government schools and came from poor families with lower socio economic backgrounds.

“ The students themselves selected 26 deserving candidates from amongst them,” he said.

There are 15 teachers in the department and they immediately came forward to make a contribution and the money was credited to the accounts of the students’ parents, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 3:11:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tamil-department-teachers-come-to-the-aid-of-their-students/article31437115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY