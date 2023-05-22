Tamil as additional compulsory language in private schools, says Tamil Nadu Director of Private Schools

May 22, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Director of Private Schools has announced that students in classes 9 and 10 in all private schools affiliated to various boards, except the State board, who have not opted for Tamil as one of the languages as a part of their respective board exam requirements, will have to be mandatorily taught Tamil as an additional compulsory language in the 2024-25 academic year.

A circular said that the syllabus and the exam pattern for the students taking up Tamil as an additional language will be determined by the Director of Private SchoolsThe final written exam for class 10 for all private schools will be conducted by the Director of Government Examinations. A separate certificate will be issued.

While students who have opted for Tamil as one of the languages in classes 9 and 10 as a part of their mandatory board exam requirements can continue to do so, this additional subject will be compulsory for those students who have opted for another language and have been studying the same since Class 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Government Order passed based on the Tamil Language Learning Act 2006, it was mandated that Tamil be taught as a subject for standards 1 to 10 in private schools, and this commenced in a phased manner from 2015-16, beginning with class 1. By the end of the 2024-25 academic year, the order stated that all private schools affiliated with boards other than the State board will have to ensure that all students from classes 1 to 10 will be taught Tamil.

However, not all private schools have been offering Tamil as the second language for students or have been insisting on the same for the last few years.

For the purpose of teaching Tamil as an additional compulsory language, private school management has been instructed to employ suitable, fully qualified teachers. Schools have also been asked to conduct periodical tests and exams at the school level as is done for other subjects.

District Educational Officers have been asked to monitor and ensure that Tamil is taught by qualified teachers in all the schools that come under their jurisdiction.