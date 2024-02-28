ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil actor Madhumitha booked for driving rashly, hitting police constable with her car

February 28, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the actor, of ‘Ethirneechal’ fame, drove her car in the wrong direction on a one-way stretch and hit a police constable who was riding his bike

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Madhumitha H | Photo Credit: Instagram@madhumitha.h_official

The Traffic Investigation Police in Chennai have booked television actor Madhumitha H. for driving her new car on a road that was closed for traffic, and then ramming into a police official, who was riding a motorcycle.

Police sources said a week ago, Ms. Madhumitha, of Tamil serial ‘Ethirneechal’ fame, was returning from Sholinganallur after visiting a temple, driving a newly-bought car. She was attempting to go to ECR via Akkarai, and drove on the wrong side of a one-way stretch, and rammed into a police constable who was riding his bike from the opposite side. The constable has been identified as Ravikumar, working as a writer at the Semmancheri police station. He sustained minor injuries after falling from his bike. Both vehicles were damaged. Ravikumar was subsequently treated at a private hospital.

Ms. Madhumitha’s associates argued that the constable had been driving in rash manner. Later however, Traffic Investigation Police registered a case against Ms. Madumitha under sections 279 (Rash Driving) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are on.

