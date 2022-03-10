Tambaram to get five ration shops under MLACDS funds

There have been demand from some residents for new shops

Five ration shops in will come up in Tambaram Corporation limits under the MLA Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) of S.R. Raja. The shops would be constructed at a cost of ₹53.30 lakh.

A senior official said the residents of Chitlpakkam, Tambaram West, Peerkankaranai and Sembakkam have been complaining about having to travel long distance to get ration items. Based on the representations received from the residents, the Tambaram MLA requested the officials to identify government land in which ration shops could be constructed and allocated funds for new shops.

New ration shops have been proposed at Vyasar Street (Ward 48), Kishkinta Main Road (Ward 55), Chitlapakkam (Ward 34), Peerkankaranai (Ward 59) and Sembakkam (Ward 39).

A. Prathap, resident of State Bank Colony in Chitlapakkam, said the new ration shop would help hundreds of residents residing in Gandhi Street, Anna Street, Saraswathi Street and Kabilar Street, to get their ration material without much difficulty.

For the new ration shop proposed at Vyasar Street in Tambaram West, the Corporation would be building the new shop near the existing shop which is in a dilapidated condition and the residents have been requesting a new one.