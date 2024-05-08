ADVERTISEMENT

Tambaram streets to get new name boards, work to be over by June

Published - May 08, 2024 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Corporation has started work to fix new name boards for the streets at a cost of ₹5.56 crore.

The initiative to install and paste stickers of street names is being implemented after the State government made an allocation from the 15th finance commission funds. 

A senior official said a total of 7,152 streets came under the corporation limits since the formation of the civic body by merging five municipalities and five town panchayats in 2021. At present, the name boards displayed the old municipalities and town panchayats.

Based on a resolution passed in the Corporation council, it was proposed to change all the name boards of the streets. A total of 2,500 new name boards and 2,300 old boards in good condition would be installed with new stickers.

As part of this initiative, more than 1,700 new and old boards have already been fixed in the five zones and the work for fixing 1,596 new boards and renovation of 1,466 old boards was in progress. The work would be completed by the first week of June, the official added. 

