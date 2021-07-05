Chennai

Tambaram station walls turn into canvas for COVID-19 murals

Spreading the word: The Tambaram Railway Station walls adorned with murals. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 05 July 2021 00:21 IST
Updated: 05 July 2021 00:25 IST

It drives home the message to stay safe, get vaccinated

The Tambaram Railway Station has become a canvas for creating COVID-19 awareness.

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway, in partnership with Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre, has painted the façade of the station with a thematic mural on COVID-19, urging people to remain indoors and stressing the need for vaccination. The mural was painted as part of a CSR initiative.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai
railway
Chennai
Read more...