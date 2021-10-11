Tambaram Sanatorium subway cries for attention

The staircase at both the entrances of the Tambaram Sanatorium subway need to be rebuilt. It is broken and dilapidated. Pedestrians have to exercise caution while climbing up and down the steep staircase.

The pedestrian subway comes under the purview of the Southern Railway.

“Without much delay, the staircases need to be reconstructed. Because, it is unsafe for senior citizens,” says K. Dayanand, a resident of Chitlapakkam.

Constructed across Tambaram Sanatorium railway station, the subway connects Tambaram Sanatorium (West) on Grand Southern Trunk Road and Tambaram Sanatorium (East) on Chitlapakkam Second Main Road.

“Due to poor maintenance, the staircases are in bad shape. People can fall down and get injured while climbing up and down the staircases,” says Sam Johnson Abraham, a resident of East Tambaram.