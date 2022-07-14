Tambaram residents irked by absence of road signs in several localities

Road signs which were installed a decade ago have gone missing or have been damaged during infrastructure development work in Tambaram Corporation limits, say residents

The residents of a few localities of the newly-formed Tambaram Corporation are faced with a peculiar problem: absence of road signs. Several road signs which were installed a decade ago have gone missing or have been damaged because of infrastructure development work, say the residents. The absence of road sign in interior areas causes severe inconvenience to residents who have a tough time in guiding the gig workers and drivers.

V.S. Velu Mudaliar, a resident of Guruswamy Nagar in Anakaputhur, said the removal of road signs has been causing problems to residents. For instance, parcels were being returned undelivered with the couriers unable to locate the address. The senior citizen complained that the residents found it to tough to get taxis or autorickshaws as the drivers often lose their way.

The residents of Pammal and Anakaputhur, which were brought under the Tambaram Corporation, said several road signs have been removed or damaged because of infrastructure work like stormwater drain and relaying of roads in the past few years. The residents want the Tambaram Corporation to take steps to fix new road signs.

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said they had not received any complaints about the absence of road signs and as per details, more than 90% of road signs fixed in the Tambaram Corporation, including the municipalities that were merged with the corporation, are in good condition. However, in case of residents or residents welfare associations having any specific complaints of the absence or poor condition of road signs would be taken to replace them, the official added.