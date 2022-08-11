Tambaram police unearth QR code fraud, arrest a man

The Kannagi Nagar police unearthed a QR code fraud after the owner of an eatery lodged a complaint that payments made by his customers were not credited to his account

The Kannagi Nagar police arrested a 21-year-old man for stealing money in a novel way by pasting his QR (quick response) code stickers at a few shops diverting the payments of customers to his account.

On August 3, T. Anand, 32, of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, who runs an eatery in the front portion of his house, lodged a complaint with the police stating the payment made by customers through QR code did not reach him. A case was registered.

A sub-inspector, who was assigned to handle cyber frauds, took up the investigation and traced the fraud to V. Sridhar, 21, of Kannagi Nagar, and on interrogation, he told the police that he was working at a popular restaurant in Adyar and as a Home Guard in Thiruvanmiyur. He possessed a fake identity card showing him as a police constable.

The police said he collected QR code stickers from a representative of a popular digital wallet firm when the latter visited the restaurant for canvassing. The police said the accused went around pasted those stickers on the stands without the knowledge of the owners of roadside eateries and a few shops. All the payments made through those stickers got credited to his account. The police said the accused swindled about ₹45,000 from seven shops.

K. Jose Thangaiah, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai, said: "Our cyber crime team quickly traced the money trail and arrested the accused. We have established cyber crime teams with men who are specialised in the subject in every assistant commissioner range in Tambaram Police commissionerate on instructions of our Commissioner A. Amalraj. The personnel were given special training to handle cyber crimes."