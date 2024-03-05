GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tambaram police seize 45 kg of ganja, arrest two persons

Police said the ganja was found hidden among sacks of vegetable in two heavy vehicles on Outer Ring Road near Sriperumbudur

March 05, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Prohibition Enforcement wing (PEW) arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle ganja near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. 

Police said a tip-off was received about ganja being smuggled on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Based on this information, a police team was posted on the ORR near Sriperumbudur. Two heavy vehicles were stopped, and 45 kg of ganja was found hidden in sacks amongst the vegetables: 20 kg in one truck and 25 kg in another. The police identified the two persons in the vehicles as R. Pooncholai and M. Mukundan from Tiruvallur district .

The police produced the two accused persons before the judicial magistrate in Sriperumbudur and sent them to prison. 

