Tambaram police seize 45 kg of ganja, arrest two persons

March 05, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Prohibition Enforcement wing (PEW) arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle ganja near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Police said a tip-off was received about ganja being smuggled on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Based on this information, a police team was posted on the ORR near Sriperumbudur. Two heavy vehicles were stopped, and 45 kg of ganja was found hidden in sacks amongst the vegetables: 20 kg in one truck and 25 kg in another. The police identified the two persons in the vehicles as R. Pooncholai and M. Mukundan from Tiruvallur district .

The police produced the two accused persons before the judicial magistrate in Sriperumbudur and sent them to prison.