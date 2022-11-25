Tambaram police nab three persons for abducting and robbing a juice shop owner

November 25, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram police arrested three persons and are on the lookout for two more who abducted and robbed a 30-year-old man on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Anwar Hussain and Iqbal Hussain, both natives of Tripura, had taken a premises on rent on the Irumbuliyur GST Road and were running a juice shop.

On Tuesday, a group of persons arrived by a car and asked Anwar to meet the “police officer” sitting in the vehicle. When Anwar went near the car, he was bundled into the vehicle. Later, Iqbal Hussain registered a missing person complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the Tambaram police formed a special team and traced Anwar’s mobile number but could not locate him. Meanwhile, Anwar called Hussain from a petrol bunk in Kandigai.

The police team during investigation found that a group of five persons had abducted Anwar and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom. However, the abductors, after robbing the victim of ₹90,000, let him off near Ponmar from where the victim reached Kandigai. Based on the description given by Anwar, the police arrested three persons who were identified as R. Alkhasmia, S. Jallismia, and A. Feroze, all hailing from Tripura. The police seized about ₹40,000 cash from them and the car used for abduction. The three accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT