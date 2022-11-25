Tambaram police nab three persons for abducting and robbing a juice shop owner

November 25, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The abductors, who initially demanded ₹5 lakh ransom, allegedly robbed the victim of ₹90,000 and let him off near Ponmar; the police recovered ₹40,000 cash and a car from the arrested

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram police arrested three persons and are on the lookout for two more who abducted and robbed a 30-year-old man on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Anwar Hussain and Iqbal Hussain, both natives of Tripura, had taken a premises on rent on the Irumbuliyur GST Road and were running a juice shop.

On Tuesday, a group of persons arrived by a car and asked Anwar to meet the “police officer” sitting in the vehicle. When Anwar went near the car, he was bundled into the vehicle. Later, Iqbal Hussain registered a missing person complaint with the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the complaint, the Tambaram police formed a special team and traced Anwar’s mobile number but could not locate him. Meanwhile, Anwar called Hussain from a petrol bunk in Kandigai.

The police team during investigation found that a group of five persons had abducted Anwar and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom. However, the abductors, after robbing the victim of ₹90,000, let him off near Ponmar from where the victim reached Kandigai. Based on the description given by Anwar, the police arrested three persons who were identified as R. Alkhasmia, S. Jallismia, and A. Feroze, all hailing from Tripura. The police seized about ₹40,000 cash from them and the car used for abduction. The three accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US